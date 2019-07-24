January 7, 1932 - July 20, 2019
Harold Eugene Voller, born January 7, 1932 to Dale and Edna Voller in Palmyra, passed from this life into the loving arms of his wife, Bernice, on July 20, 2019, at Windcrest in Lincoln. Harold lived in Lincoln, growing up in the Bethany area and graduating from Northeast High School in 1950. He served in the Army and Navy from 1953 to 1955 and returned to Lincoln where he met and married the love of his life, Bernice Stec on June 7, 1958. They moved to Beatrice in 1963 where he worked for Oldfather's OK Tire Store until his retirement. They were members of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Beatrice. He was also active in the Elks, American Legion and the Lions Club. His favorite pastime was fishing, especially trips to the family farm pond near Bennet to fish for bass. He also enjoyed old cars, antiquing with Bernice and just spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his sons, John (Sara) of Abilene, Texas and Paul of Beatrice; daughter Diane (Bill) Edwards of Denton; grandsons Tyler (Jackie) Voller of Lubbock, Texas, and Bryan Edwards of Lone Tree, Iowa; granddaughters Grace (Collin) Zalesak of Abilene, Texas, Lucy Voller of Lubbock, Texas and great-granddaughters Dylan Voller of Lubbock, Texas, Avery Edwards and Morgyn Edwards of Lone Tree, Iowa and great-grandsons Shepherd Zalesak of Abilene, Texas and Keegan Edwards of Lone Tree, Iowa and great-great-grandson Christopher Edwards of Lone Tree, Iowa; brother Gayle (Shirley) Voller of Santa Rosa, Calif.; one brother-in-law Pete (Rosella) Stec and sisters-in-law Teresa (Jay) Murphy, Bev Stec, Delores Stec, Lee Stec, and Jo Stec and numerous nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of over 58 years, Bernice, his parents, mother and father-in-law Anton and Agnes Stec, brother Donald, daughter-in-law Shayde Goracke-Voller, brothers-in-law Greg Stec, Leo Stec, John Kosmicki, Alfred Stec, George Stec, Anthony Stec, Stanley Stec, Bill Morrison and sisters in law Pauline Kosmicki and Shirley Stec; grandson Chris Edwards and niece Jodi Voller.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at St. Joseph Catholic Church (7900 Trendwood Drive) in Lincoln. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Harold requested that everyone be comfortable, so feel free to dress casual. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Live Well Go Fish or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.lincolnfh.com
