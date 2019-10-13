October 11, 2019
Harold E. Pfeiffer, 97, of Lincoln formerly Beatrice passed away October 11, 2019. Funeral services: October 15, 2019, 2:00 P.M., Centenary United Methodist Church, Beatrice. Family prayer service 1:45 A.M. church library. Memorials to Music Department at CUMC. Visitation: Fox Funeral Home, Beatrice, Monday, 8:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M. and at church one hour prior to service. Burial: Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Beatrice, www.foxfuneralhome.net