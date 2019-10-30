May 22, 1927 - October 26, 2019
Harold Dietrich, age 92, beloved father and husband, was called to heaven on Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was reunited with his best friend and wife Althea who died, by his side, on Monday, September 16, 2019. Harold was born on Sunday, May 22, 1927 in Lincoln, NE, born to Molly and Jacob Dietrich.
Harold touched the lives of many people as an educator and principal and was known to many as Mr. Dietrich. Harold graduated from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln with a master's degree and was a member of the Phi Epsilon Kappa Fraternity.
He served as Vice Principal for Fairbury High school until 1966. In 1966, he became the principal of Lincoln Northeast High school in Lincoln, NE. He retired from Lincoln Northeast in 1991. Throughout the years he had many coaching jobs that included basketball and swimming.
Harold is a veteran and served in the Navy as Hospital Apprentice First Class. He was an avid golfer, sports fan, especially the Huskers, and enjoyed woodworking and carving.
Harold and Althea were married for 70 years and are survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Angela and John Hansen of Albuquerque, NM, Charlene and John Curtiss of Houston, TX and Christine and Gene Trumbo of Storm Lake, IA; four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at The Chester T. French Memorial Mausoleum Chapel in Albuquerque, NM.
Those wishing to contact the family may reach them at HaroldAlDietrich@gmail.com. Please visit our online guest book for Harold at www.FrenchFunerals.com. FRENCH - University 1111 University Blvd. NE 505-843-6333