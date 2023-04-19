Harold D. Crouse, born in 1936 in Riverton, NE. High school graduate, US Army Veteran serving active duty in Korea from 1957-1959, with some Stateside reserve time after. He met and married Anita R. Owens at Goodyear Tire in Lincoln where they both worked. He adopted her 2 children and made them his own. At all times he could be counted on to help anyone in need. A truly intelligent, great mechanic and fix it man. His family of four had an active life, traveling, camping, fishing, and water skiing. Watching him ski was something to behold. Outstanding! He had an avid love for dogs, of which he had many, over the years in his life. When retired, Harold went to live the small-town life he loved. He grew up a farm boy and always said "you can't take that out of a person". He had a big garden and spent his time tinkering and fixing things while loving the time with his dogs. He gave away his vegetables to people with his whole heart put into it. There is simply too much more to say about this kind man and no way to fit it all here. His last action in life was fixing something for someone, the thing he loved most doing, and passed away in the process from the tractor he was working with. He passed away on or around April 13, 2023.