Harlan Eugene Jacoby
February 20, 1947 - April 1, 2023
Harlan Eugene Jacoby passed away at his home on April 1, 2023. At the time he resided in St. George, Utah. He was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on February 20, 1947, to Mabel A. (Dodrill) Jacoby and Henry Frank Jacoby. Graveside services were held in Enterprise, Utah on April 6, 2023.
Harlan enjoyed his years growing up on the family farm near Lincoln and was a member of the Prairie Home United Methodist Church. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1965 where he was active in FFA and was an Eagle Scout. After graduating from the University of Nebraska College of Agriculture, his training took him to the Southwest where he worked as a soil scientist for many years, mapping soils for the USDA. In his free time he loved to explore and photograph the beauty of the local area. Harlan was a loyal fan of Nebraska football and enjoyed returning home for games and to spend time with his family, especially over the Christmas holiday. He had several first cousins who were regular visitors of the Jacoby homestead in his early years, who he enjoyed reconnecting with during these times.
Harlan is survived by his brother Sam (Rosemary) Jacoby, nephew Ben (Amber) Jacoby and their children Owen and Miles, and niece Lisa (Brett) Jacoby Downey.