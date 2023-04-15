Harlan enjoyed his years growing up on the family farm near Lincoln and was a member of the Prairie Home United Methodist Church. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1965 where he was active in FFA and was an Eagle Scout. After graduating from the University of Nebraska College of Agriculture, his training took him to the Southwest where he worked as a soil scientist for many years, mapping soils for the USDA. In his free time he loved to explore and photograph the beauty of the local area. Harlan was a loyal fan of Nebraska football and enjoyed returning home for games and to spend time with his family, especially over the Christmas holiday. He had several first cousins who were regular visitors of the Jacoby homestead in his early years, who he enjoyed reconnecting with during these times.