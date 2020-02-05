November 30, 1946 - February 3, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gwendolyn Williams, 73, of Lincoln passed away surrounded by loved ones on February 3, 2020. Born November 30, 1946 in Omaha, NE to Elvis and Winnie (Park) Olson of Wakefield, NE. Tax pro for H&R Block and Real Estate agent for Century 21. Gwendolyn was a Daughters of the Niles princess.

Family members include her husband David E. Williams, Sr.; daughters Anna (Fabian) Moore and Beth (Justin) Plants; son David E. “Gene” (Emily) Williams, Jr., all of Lincoln; grandchildren Rebecca Oltmer, Ramie Kiggins, William Joseph Oltmer, Jr., Jessica Oltmer, Jackson Williams, Trenton Oltmer, Winsome Plants, Ryder Williams, Derrick Moore; great-grandchild Melanie Oltmer; brother Dick (Joan) Johnson, Boston, MA; sisters Ruth (Bob) Gregg and Jane (Jeff) Jones, all of Omaha and Linda (Larry) Phillips, Carrolton, TX, Preceded in death by her parents and brother Kenny Johnson.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday (2-10-20) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3901 Hohensee Drive (sw corner of 40th and Yankee Rd.). Memorials to Schipperke Rescue, Giddeons or Wakefield Covenent Church. Visitation with family present from 4-6 pm Sunday (2-9-20) at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

To send flowers to the family of Gwendolyn Williams, please visit Tribute Store.