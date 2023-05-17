Gwendell G. Hohensee of Lincoln, Nebraska died on Friday, May 11, 2023. He was 94 years young. Gwendell was born on July 31, 1928, to Andrew F. and Frieda L. Hohensee in Daykin, Nebraska. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Daykin and graduated from Fairbury High School in Fairbury, Nebraska. Gwendell attended and graduated from Fairbury Junior College and then went on to graduate from the University of Nebraska of Lincoln with a degree in Education. After college he served in the United States Air Force at Forbes Air Force Base in Kansas as a Staff Sargent. Upon his honorable discharge from the Air Force, Gwendell became a partner with Joe Christensen and grew Christensen Printing of Lincoln, Nebraska into the largest printer of Law Reviews in the country. In 1969, Gwendell married Lois Bigsby, the love of his life. Lois and Gwendell were married for 36 years, until her passing in 2005. After selling his ownership in Christensen Printing, he spent his free time traveling the world, ranching, hunting, skiing, boating, biking, and watching his grandchildren play sports and perform in musical recitals. Gwendell was a man of strong Christian Faith. He a life-long member of the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church and was incredibly supportive of Lutheran causes—big and small. Gwendell was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.