Gretchen Kay Peterson

November 17, 1941- May 23, 2023

Gretchen Kay Peterson, 81, of Lincoln passed away May 23, 2023.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Memorials to the Food Bank of Lincoln Backpack Program or Lincoln Parks and Recreation Foundation for Sunken Gardens.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com