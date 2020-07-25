Gretchen (Greenwald) Bomberger was born on October 30, 1943, to Charles and Becky Greenwald in Falls City, NE. She passed peacefully at her home in Lincoln surrounded by her loving family. Gretchen attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1961. She worked at Brunswick/General Dynamics in Lincoln for 22 years before retiring in 2004. An avid bridge player she participated in a monthly bridge group with her cherished high school friends. She also participated in planning many high school reunions.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. (40th and Yankee Hill Rd). It was Gretchen's wish to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held for family members and close friends at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. (40th and Yankee Hill Rd.) A live stream of the service will be available 10 minutes prior to the service at roperandsons.com. Per Lancaster County Guidelines, a face covering will be required and social distancing will be enforced. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com