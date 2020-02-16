August 21, 1948 - February 5, 2020

Gregory Lynn Fraser, 71, of Lincoln, passed away February 5, 2020. Greg was born August 21, 1948 in Omaha, the son of Donald G. and Wilma R. (Winkler) Fraser. Greg was a Seaman in the U.S. Coast Guard, worked for the Nebraska State Patrol, and held various management positions in the Security field in Colorado and California.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He was a proud Husker, enjoyed playing golf, watching NFL, and traveling. Greg was passionate about his family and spending time with them during holidays and special occasions. He loved hosting family dinners at his favorite restaurants.

Survived by daughter, Jenny Fraser (Carl Scott) of Lincoln; grandchildren, Loghan Elexis Sterns, Ransom Jack Sterns, Landon Gregory Sterns, Rylend Fraser Sterns, and Oaklyn Josephine Rose Scott; former wife, Terri Fraser of Lincoln; lifelong friend, Don Walker of Florida; and cousins. Preceded in death by parents and beloved Boston Terrier, Nipper.

Celebration of Life will be held Monday, February 17 from 12:30-2:00 PM, in the Van Dorn Villa Dining Hall, 3001 S 51st St Ct, Lincoln. Graveside Service to follow at 3 PM, inside the Mausoleum Chapel, at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 6700 S 14th St, Lincoln, please meet at Gate 2. Memorials suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Gregory Fraser, please visit Tribute Store.