May 20, 2020

Gregory A. Volkmer passed away May 20, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. He was the oldest of four children born to Arnold and Ruth (Hunt) Volkmer. Graduate of Waverly High School. Served in U.S. Army, deployed to Vietnam 1968-1969.

After the Army he worked as a mechanic, farmer and woodworker. Greg's favorite hobby was cowboy action shooting under the alias of Mean Farmer. In retirement, Greg enjoyed working in his shop, home projects and spending time with family.

Survivors: wife, Teresa; daughters, Jennifer Volkmer, Elizabeth (Ryan) Harner; sons, Jason (Jen) Volkmer, Steven Volkmer, Scott Volkmer; stepson, Jeremy (Danielle) Conkel; grandchildren, Harlee, Logan, Bode, Kyler; sisters, Carolyn Ransom and Deborah Volkmer.

Graveside Service: 2:00pm Tuesday, June 23rd at Fort McPherson National Cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions to Waverly VFW. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

