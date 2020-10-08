 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grant Alan Porter
View Comments

Grant Alan Porter

{{featured_button_text}}

May 13, 1952 - October 6, 2020

Grant Alan Porter, age 68 of Wahoo, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Lincoln. He was born May 13, 1952 in Wahoo to William and Nancy (Duncan) Porter.

Survived by mother Nancy Porter of Wahoo; brothers Bruce (Laurel) Porter of Fountain Hills, AZ, Randall (Beth) Porter of Olancha, CA, Patrick (Connie) Porter of Omaha; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father William Porter.

Funeral 10:30 am Friday, First United Methodist Church, Wahoo. Visitation 5-7 pm Thursday, Pruss-Nabity funeral home. Interment Sunrise North Cemetery. Memorials to family for later designation. Condolences: prussnabity.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News