Grace L. (Ripa) Kozak
August 13, 1919 - December 17, 2019
Grace (Ripa) Kozak, 100, of Lincoln, formerly of Wilber, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Lincoln, NE. She was born on August 13, 1919 to James and Mary (Srajhans) in Wilber. She graduated from Wilber High School in 1937. Grace was a Country School teacher in Saline and Lancaster Counties. She continued her education at Doane College and the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.
She married Frank “Duke” Kozak on May 28, 1947 in Wilber. Her memberships include the American Legion Auxiliary, Saline County Retired Teachers, ZCBJ Lodge, Pythian Sisters, the Wilber United Methodist Church, Methodist Women and the Wilber Firemans Auxiliary.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers: Joseph and Lumir Ripa, in-laws: Frank, Sr. and Katherina (Sasek) Kozak. She is survived by her son: Glenn (Terri) Kozak, daughter: Susan (Mike) Nagle, 4 grandchildren: Heather Kelly, Melissa Jones, Sara Kozak and Michael Nagle, 10 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great- granddaughters, nieces, nephews, and sisters in law: Norma Ripa and Louise Ripa.
Services: Saturday, 10:30 AM, Kuncl Funeral Home, 607 W. 3rd, Wilber, NE. Visitation: Friday, 5-7 PM, funeral home. Memorials are in care of the family for future designation. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
607 West 3rd Street
Wilber, NE 68465
10:30AM-11:00AM
607 West 3rd Street
Wilber, NE 68465