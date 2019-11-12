{{featured_button_text}}
Gordon H. Lannin

March 31, 1932 - November 10, 2019

Gordon H. Lannin born March 31, 1932 died Sunday, November 10, 2019 surrounded by family at the Journey House in Lincoln.

Survived by his children, Brent (Anna) Lannin of Lincoln, John (Amy) Lannin of Columbia Mo., Lisa Lannin-Clarke of Lincoln, and Thomas (Heather) Lannin of Lincoln, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy Reed & Bob O'Brien of Austin Texas, nine grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Preceded in death by wife, Karen, his parents (LaDean & Harry), three brothers (Robert, Larry, and Dale), and son-in-law John Clarke.

Funeral will be held Wednesday, November 27 at 10:30 am at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 400 West G St. Elmwood, graveside service immediately following, and lunch at the Elmwood Community Center, 144 1/2 North 4th Street Elmwood NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to St. Paul United Methodist Church and Elmwood Community Center.

To send flowers to the family of Gordon Lannin, please visit Tribute Store.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments