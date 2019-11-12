March 31, 1932 - November 10, 2019
Gordon H. Lannin born March 31, 1932 died Sunday, November 10, 2019 surrounded by family at the Journey House in Lincoln.
Survived by his children, Brent (Anna) Lannin of Lincoln, John (Amy) Lannin of Columbia Mo., Lisa Lannin-Clarke of Lincoln, and Thomas (Heather) Lannin of Lincoln, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy Reed & Bob O'Brien of Austin Texas, nine grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by wife, Karen, his parents (LaDean & Harry), three brothers (Robert, Larry, and Dale), and son-in-law John Clarke.
Funeral will be held Wednesday, November 27 at 10:30 am at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 400 West G St. Elmwood, graveside service immediately following, and lunch at the Elmwood Community Center, 144 1/2 North 4th Street Elmwood NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to St. Paul United Methodist Church and Elmwood Community Center.