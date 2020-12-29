July 26, 1938 - December 25, 2020

Gordon G. Petrie died Friday, December 25, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was 82 years young. Born July 26, 1938 to George and Elsa Petrie, he grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska and resided there until his death.

Gordon wore many hats but was best known as the owner/operator of Midwest Refuse and later S&P Refuse Service. Gordie worked hard and played hard! He enjoyed his boat, Nebraska Football, and almost any adventure with friends and family.

Gordon is preceded in death by son, Sean Petrie. Survived by his wife, Melanie; daughters, Kalen and Jordyn Petrie; grandchildren, Dylan and Paige Petrie; brother, Roger Petrie (Caroline); nieces, nephews, and many close friends.

A celebration of Gordie's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Butherus, Maser & Lover Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE. Cremation, no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family for the continued education of Gordon's daughters.