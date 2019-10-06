September 16, 2019
Gordon Allen Birch, age 80 of Lincoln, NE left this earth on Monday, September 16, 2019. Gordon was born in York, NE and played football for the York HS Dukes. He met and married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Schneider and owned Thrift Market while they lived in York. Gordon moved his family to McCook, NE, where they lived for 10 years and developed many life-long friendships while living there.
Gordon was an active scoutmaster in the Boy Scouts and spent many summers at camp with his troop. He was an avid outdoorsman, finding great joy fishing from his boat and walking the many cornfields of western Nebraska, hunting pheasants with his bird dogs at his side.
Gordon was a 25-year employee of Hinky Dinky Supermarkets in McCook and Lincoln, NE. Gordon and Nancy were members of St. Marks United Methodist Church in Lincoln for over 42 years. Gordon found his calling in the fellowship hall selling newspapers and sharing stories with the members there. Gordon was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his sister Ann Charlton of York, NE, brothers Norman of Palm Springs, CA, Woodward of Creston, IA and Ross of Lincoln. Also survived by sons Jeff of Lincoln, Michael (Ray DeSpiegler) of Minneapolis, MN, daughters Julie Goering of Denver, CO and Monica (Tim) Carney of Lincoln; grandchildren Erica Birch and Lane Carney. Preceding Gordon in death are his parents Orville and Anna Vae Birch, his wife of 59 years, Nancy, and his grandson Alexzander Carney.
A celebration service of Gordon's life will be held at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, on Saturday, October 19, at 11 a.m. A fellowship lunch will follow at the church. Memorials may be directed to the St. Marks Church Youth Program.
