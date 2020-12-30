Gloria M. Ware

Gloria (Gish) Ware went to be with the Lord she loved on December 27, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1924 in Beaumont, Texas to Earl LeRoy and Irene (McCranie) Gish. On October 28, 1944 she married John R. Ware who was a pilot in the Air Force during WWII. John was a career military officer and he and Gloria and their three sons lived in many places. Next to Jesus she loved her husband and three sons with all her heart. They filled her life with love. Wherever they lived they would immediately join a local church and serve in any way they could. Wherever they lived Gloria would volunteer as a secretary in the church.