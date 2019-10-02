September 27, 1944 - September 28, 2019
Gloria M. Pearson, age 75, of Lincoln passed away September 28, 2019. She was born September 27, 1944 in Jefferson City, Missouri to Nathan and Margaret (Walker) Allbee. Gloria married Jay Peters on September 16, 1962. Together, Gloria and Jay had two children, a son, Tim Peters and a daughter, Chris (Peters) Bolte. Gloria worked as a caregiver in the home healthcare profession. She enjoyed gardening, baking and Husker football but her prized memories were time spent with family. Gloria was an expert cheesecake maker and her chicken and noodles were requested frequently from her grandchildren. On November 10, 1990, Gloria married Jon Pearson.
Gloria is survived by her son Tim Peters of Omaha, daughter and son-in-law Chris and Brent Bolte of Lincoln. Grandchildren and spouses, Thomas and Alice Bolte, Jacob and Lacie Bolte, Isaac Bolte, and Mariah Bolte. Great-grandchildren Mae and Zoe Bolte. She is preceded in death by her husband Jon Pearson, her parents, sister Katherine Schoonover, brothers, Charles Allbee and Richard Allbee.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Wyuka Funeral Home. Memorials to Tip Top Thrift Shop. Online condolences may be left at wyuka.com
