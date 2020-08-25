Gloria J. Fox, 78, of Lincoln, passed away August 22, 2020. Born October 19, 1941 in Denison, IA to Willard M. and Edna I. (Ralston) Perrin. Gloria worked for Russell Stover's Candies as a candy dipper for many years.

Family members include her daughters Pamela Williams, Culleoka, TN and Marjorie Fox (Farrell Farr), St. Paul, MN; son Paul (Nicole) Fox, Lincoln; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brother Jan (Janet) Perrin; sisters Diana Ward and Carol Perrin, all of Lincoln; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and brother Gary Perrin.

Memorials in lieu of flowers to make donations to the wonderful ladies who took care of our mother/grandmother and helped the family through this trying time to Helping Hands (Helpinghandsne.com), 2044 C Street, Lincoln, NE 68502. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. “Hugs from Home” or condolences online at Roperandsons.com.