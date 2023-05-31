Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Glennys (Tyser) Ziegler

May 26, 2023

Glennys (Tyser) Ziegler 94, Crete, NE, died May 26, 2023. Glennys grew up on a small farm outside of Beatrice. She graduated from Doane College with a degree in Physics and Math, married Don Ziegler, and created and cared for their family across Nebraska, Germany, South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska.

Glennys was curious, inclusive and kind. She was an observer and a listener, truly caring to know each person she met. She loved reading, learning, asking questions, being with family and friends, and giving to her community. She was intensely interested in nature and the world, both local and global. Her presence will be missed by all.

She is survived by five children: Vicki (Ziegler) and Bryce Abel of Ames, IA; Kirk and Kathy (Van Tuyl) Ziegler of Beatrice, NE; Deb Ziegler and Nance Bell of Taos, NM; Sharon Ziegler-Chong and Gordon Tribble of Papaikou, HI; Jeff Ziegler of Lincoln, NE; eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Glennys' life will be celebrated at 11 AM on Thursday, June 1, at the United Church of Christ in Crete. A luncheon will follow. Memorials may go to the Don and Glennys (Tyser) Ziegler Scholarship Fund at Doane College.