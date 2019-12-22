Glenna Mary Larson, 87, Lincoln, passed away December 17, 2019. Born January 8, 1932 in York, NE to Ralph E. and Leola (Van Anda) Cleland. Ret. in 1980 after 28 years as secretary for the Nebraska Dept. of Labor. Glenna was a member of the First Christian Church in Lincoln and York and attended Capitol City Christian Church in Lincoln. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.