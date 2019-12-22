January 8, 1932 - December 17, 2019
Glenna Mary Larson, 87, Lincoln, passed away December 17, 2019. Born January 8, 1932 in York, NE to Ralph E. and Leola (Van Anda) Cleland. Ret. in 1980 after 28 years as secretary for the Nebraska Dept. of Labor. Glenna was a member of the First Christian Church in Lincoln and York and attended Capitol City Christian Church in Lincoln. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Family members include her sister Virginia Tewell, Trumbull, NE; brother Eldsworth Cleland, York, NE; nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews and many special friends. Glenna was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ivan; brother-in-law Lavern Tewell; sister-in-law Doris Rose Cleland; nephews, Dean, Daniel and David Cleland.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00am, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Roper & Sons O Street Chapel, 4300 O Street. Memorials to Meals-On-Wheels or Make-a-Wish Foundation. No visitation, cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com