June 20, 2020
Glenna F. Chapek, widow of Kenneth, 71, of Bruno, died June 20, 2020 at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.
Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and is by invitation only. Public viewing Tuesday (family not present), from 5-6:45pm followed by a 7pm Rosary at St. Anthony's Church with Covid-19 restriction seating in place. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society. chermokfuneralhome.com
