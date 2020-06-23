Glenna F. Chapek

Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and is by invitation only. Public viewing Tuesday (family not present), from 5-6:45pm followed by a 7pm Rosary at St. Anthony's Church with Covid-19 restriction seating in place. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society. chermokfuneralhome.com