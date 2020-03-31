March 27, 2020

Glenn E. Schwab, 78, of Beatrice passed away Friday morning, March 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He served in the United States Navy from July 10, 1959 to July 9, 1965 aboard the U.S.S. Midway and the U.S.S. Ranger. He was a life-time member of Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the Beatrice American Legion with over 50 years membership and had served as Post Commander, Adjutant, athletic director of youth services and helped recruit Legion members. At the time of his death he was serving on the district level as District 11 Commander.

Survivors include his wife, Nelvadeen of Beatrice; two stepsons, Dale (Liz) DeBuhr of Beatrice and Randy (Jolene) DeBuhr of Nebraska City; two step-daughters, Teresa (John) Faxon of Odell and Phyllis (Mike) Mazour of Marshalltown, IA; sixteen step-grandchildren, nine step-great-grandchildren.

With the current pandemic situation, a private funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. If you would like to watch Glenn's funeral service, please go to St. John Lutheran Church's website and click on the link provided. A Celebration of Life service for Glenn will be held at a later date. Visitation at the Fox Funeral Home from 8:00 A.M. Thursday until 8:00 P.M. Friday. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice.

