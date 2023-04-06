Glenn E. Ringenberg Sr.

August 29, 1946 - March 31, 2023

Glenn E. Ringenberg Sr. age 76 of Lincoln passed away March 31, 2023. He was born August 29, 1946 in Lexington, Nebraska to Edwin and Viola (Krubak) Ringenberg.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law Glenn Jr. and Susie Ringenberg of Dunlap, Iowa, daughter and significant other Amy Gugelman and James Gugelman of Odessa, Nebraska. 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. Sister Elaine Cox of Lexington, step mother Myra Ringenberg of Lexington, Nebraska, step sister Lynette Ringenberg of Tampa, Florida, step brother Dan Nelson of Lincoln. He was preceded in death by his wife Suzanne and his parents.

Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Wyuka Funeral Home.Private family visitation.Interment will be at 2:00 P.M. April 7, 2023 at Robb Cemetery, south of Lexington, Nebraska. Online condolences may be left at wyuka.com