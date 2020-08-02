Glenn E. Andersen

Glenn was born May 10, 1936, in Lincoln. He graduated from Alliance High School and went on to earn bachelors, masters and PhD degrees in engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL). He was passionate about his profession, industrial engineering, and brought that passion to home projects including house design, interior/exterior dog shelters and puppet theaters for his children. He loved his family, travel, good food and conversation, cars, boats, trains, airplanes, fishing and the movie “A Christmas Story.”

He was very proud of his career in engineering and data processing management. In the 1960s, he worked in New Mexico for Sandia Corporation, an engineering organization for non-nuclear components of nuclear weapons that had its origins in the Manhattan Project. Glenn also held management positions with Northern Natural Gas in Omaha, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Johnson County, Kansas. He was active in professional engineering associations throughout his career. After he retired, he taught graduate courses in engineering management at UNL and worked for four years transporting residents of a skilled nursing facility.