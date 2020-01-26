July 7, 1952 – January 18, 2020

Glenn Charles Cacek, passed away January 18, 2020, at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. Born on July 7, 1952, in Beatrice, Nebraska, to Donald C. Cacek and Harriet M. Wilms Cacek he will be remembered as a true foodie devoted to the perfection of cooking and a true connoisseur of fine wine. He was associated with the Chaine des Rotisseurs in Lincoln, yet nothing he prepared exceeded the wonderful dishes he prepared for family and friends at intimate gatherings.

Glenn graduated from Superior High School in 1970, after which he attended the University of Nebraska as a member of the Acacia Fraternity. His experience in the food and wine industry included being the sommelier at the Lincoln University Club. During that time he was in charge of all banquet and a la carte dining where he was well-known for his crepes suzettes. He was also employed by the Rotisserie and the University of Nebraska Alumni Association, where he was Building Activities Manager. This position required him to personally oversee all special events and weddings, as well as overall management of the building.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Donald C. and Harriet M. Cacek. He is survived by his sister Phyllis Jean Bodie, and nieces and nephew, Brook De Melo Gomes, Paige Marie Rosen, and Aaron B. Bodie.

Time, date, and place for a Celebration of Glenn's life will be announced later. Cremation, no visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a charitable donation to be made in Glenn's memory at a later date. Please visit lincolnffc.com

