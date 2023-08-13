September 21, 1934—August 6, 2023

Glendora Mae Bundy, age 88, of Beatrice, formerly of Lincoln passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023. Glendora was born September 21, 1934 to Glen and Goldie (Vosler) Campbell.

Survived by daughters Donna Bundy of Beatrice, Lee (Neal) Krizek of Lincoln, son Dean Bundy of Lincoln; grandchildren Terri (Slade) Hefner of Lincoln, Tanner (fiance Roxann Griess) of Red Cloud, Riley (Ben) Benson of Algona, Iowa; great-grandchildren Anthony and Zander Hefner, Bohden and Remington Benson.

A memorial celebration of life for Glendora will be 2:00 pm Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512.

For more information go to www.lincolnfh.com