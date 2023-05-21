Glenda Mae Peterson

May 16, 1942 - May 16, 2023

Glenda Mae Peterson, 81, of Lincoln passed away May 16, 2023. Born May 16, 1942, at Tecumseh, NE to Emil and Mabel (Wolters) Woltemath.

Glenda retired from Lincoln Journal Star where for many years she worked as an editor and reporter. She later became a respected real estate agent.

Glenda was always a champion for women's rights, and for equality for all people. Her constant kindness was remarkable, and so was her gift for and love of gardening especially her several beds of wonderful perennials.

Family members include her husband, Alan; daughters Silke Peterson, Lincoln and Jennica Peterson (Joseph Michael Vance), Louisville, Colorado; granddaughter Vida Rose Vance; brother Ivan (Sharan) Woltemath, Hamburg, IA; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and brothers Eldon and Ron Woltemath.

Private family burial at a later date.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com