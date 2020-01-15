September 29, 1947 - January 11, 2020

Glenda J. Gaston, age 72, of Lincoln, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 after a valiant fight against cancer with her children by her side. She was born in Fairbury to Glenn and Dorothy (Wood) Meyer on September 29, 1947. She most recently was the office manager of the NE COOP Council, a member of the St. Mark's UMC of Lincoln, and a member of the Ohiowa American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed Husker sports, attending her grandchildren's events, and spending time with her family.

Glenda is survived by her children, Michelle (Michael) Mohr, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Gaston, Aaron (Sheryl) Gaston; grandchildren, Thomas (Alyssa) and Joseph Mohr, Parker and Kinsley Gaston, and Jaylin and Kylie Gaston; great grandchildren Kaylnn, AlexZavier and Rayna Mohr; mother, Dorothy Meyer of Ohiowa, NE, brothers Claine (Cathy) and Verryl (Jodi) Meyer; sisters, Marie (Thomas) Ortgies and Lila (Edward) Koca; nieces, nephews, Tom's extended family, and significant other Norm Yoder. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas, father Glenn Meyer, Brother Willard Meyer, and in-laws Judson and June (Gillespie) Gaston.

Memorial services will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, NE 68520. Family will receive friends at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St. Lincoln on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society or St. Marks UMC. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com

