January 28, 1925 - August 4, 2019
Glen Steffensen, age 94, of Friend, born January 28, 1925, passed away August 4, 2019.
Visitation: 1-8 p.m with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, August 8, at Lauber Funeral Home, Friend. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 9, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Cordova. Graveside and interment: Andrews Cemetery, Friend. Memorials: St. John's Lutheran Church, Cordova or Friend Rescue Squad. Condolences, laubermoorefuneralhome.com
