May 20, 1946 - July 5, 2019
Glen Lockhart, age 73, of Palm Springs, Calif., died Friday, July 5, 2019, at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs of heart failure, 14 years after his initial episode. Glen was born on May 20, 1946, in Lincoln to Norman and Ann (Holscher) Lockhart. Glen graduated from Lincoln Northeast and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with degrees in English and Biology. He was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity.
After graduation Glen taught at Nebraska City High School and taught and coached gymnastics at Hastings High School. Glen left teaching and joined Ford Motor Company in Dallas before relocating to Chicago for three years. He then moved to San Diego and was director of marketing for Fashion Valley Shopping Center before he found his passion in skin care. He founded BiON Research, a skin care product development and manufacture company that provides professional products to physicians and estheticians in the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
Glen enjoyed bringing education into his business and was a featured educator at many national and international conferences. Glen loved to travel, read, research new health options and volunteer.
Glen is survived by brother Larry (Barbara) Lockhart, brother-in-law Jon Ogden, nieces Julie (Josh) Borchers, Wendy (Chad) Martin, Kristi Fries and Erin (Brett) Vesey and nephew Ryan (Steph) Lockhart, and significant other C.J. Hegerich. He was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Ann Lockhart and sister Cheryl Ogden.
At Glen's request there were no services or memorials.