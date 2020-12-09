Glen Harvey Drohman

March 4, 1929 - November 27, 2020

Glen Harvey Drohman, 91, of Lincoln passed away with his wife by his side on November 27, 2020. He was born March 4, 1929, on a farm south of Edgar, NE, to Elvin and Erna (Tamme) Drohman. He attended two rural grade schools: one near Edgar and another near Davenport, NE, eventually graduating from Davenport High School in 1946. In 1950 he moved to Lincoln, NE where he was employed by the Agronomy Department at the University of Nebraska.

He continued working for the Department of Agronomy until he was inducted in the military service in 1951 during the Korean War. Glen was assigned to CO B. 100th Tank Battalion in Fort Hood, TX, where he completed his basic training and schooling and then was assigned for overseas duty. After arriving in Yokohama, Japan, he was assigned to the Headquarters and Service Command in Tokyo, Japan. After serving his tour of duty he received an Honorable Discharge at Fort Carson, CO, April 1953.