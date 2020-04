Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Glen F. Wiebusch, 92, rural Otoe, Nebraska passed away at home on April 20, 2020. Long-time farmer and Wheaton Tubing retiree. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials to the family for future designation. Remembrances to www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary, Nebr. City, NE