July 20, 2019
Glen F. Baum, 90, of rural Tecumseh, passed away July 20, 2019.
Survivors: wife Mary Lou (Wood) Baum; sons, Bill (Linda), Tom (Teresa), and John (Susan), Tecumseh; daughter, Sharon (Galen) Kuska, Exeter, 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Norman (Connie), Tecumseh, nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life Service: 10:00 a.m. Thurs., July 25, 2019, St. Paul's U.C.C. (Maple Grove) rural Tecumseh. Visitation: 9-8, with family, 6-8 p.m. Wed., July 24, 2019, Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Military rites by the Army National Guard Funeral Honors Team and the Tecumseh VFW Post #8221 and Legion Post #2.