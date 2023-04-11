Glen Edward Weiler Jr.

January 1, 1965 - April 6, 2023

Glen Edward Weiler Jr., 58, of Lincoln, NE, passed away on April 6, 2023. He was born on January 1, 1965 to Glen Sr. and Flora (Loos) Weiler.

Family members include; mother, Flora J Pool; sisters, Mollie (Dennis), Edna (Larry) Jones, Mari (Tim) Eckhout; many nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews; good friend Sophie; friends at Charles Town Senior Living.

Preceded in death by his father, Glen Sr.; grandparents, John and Edna Weiler, John and Mollie Loos; stepfather, Jerome Pool; sister Carmella Cleveland; nephew, Clint J. Eckhout.

Please join the family in sharing your memories of Glen this Friday April 14th from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Dennis and Mollie Mertens Home 3705 S. Folsom St.

Memorials to Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, 2121 N 27th St. Lincoln, NE 68503