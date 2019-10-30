October 25, 2019
Glen E. Moyer, 75 of Nebr. City, NE (formerly of Lincoln, NE) passed on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Vietnam War Veteran. Long-time employee/Letter Carrier, United States Postal Svc in Lincoln for over 30 years. Survived by: Brian Moyer, Keith Moyer and Alan Moyer all of Lincoln; daughter Marie Moyer of Castle Rock, CO; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, other family and friends.
Funeral Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, (11/2) at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City. Burial will follow at Wyuka Cemetery, Nebr. City with complete military honors. The family will receive friends 5 pm-7 pm Friday at Gude Mortuary, Nebraska City. Memorials to the Nebraska Game and Parks Wildlife Division. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com