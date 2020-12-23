Glen Dale Neujahr, of Utica, was born on March 19, 1930 to Herman F. and Mabel M. (Tonniges) Neujahr in rural Ulysses. He proudly served in the Army National Guard. On June 22, 1952, Glen was united in marriage to Verna Mae Radford. He passed away on December 21, 2020 at the age of 90.