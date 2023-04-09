Gladys (Sullivan) Meyer

December 23, 1931 - April 4, 2023

Gladys (Sullivan) Meyer, 91 of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. She lived a long and full life, and was always happiest surrounded by family and friends. Gladys was born December 23, 1931 in Denton, Nebraska to Timothy and Alice Sullivan. She grew up in the time of the Great Depression and learned to appreciate what she had. She went to school in a one room schoolhouse that remained on her family land through the decades. She talked of winning a Spelling Bee, and was a sharp mathematician. The family later moved to Lincoln, where she attended Lincoln High School.

In her early adult years she worked at American Stores; later worked for Lincoln Public Schools Transportation; and she volunteered for 15 years selling “Links” booster gear. Gladys married James Meyer from Plymouth, Nebraska on September 22, 1962. He was the perfect man for her. They lived in Lincoln, Nebraska in the same home for 60 years. This mighty little, 5 foot woman knew how to rule the roost! She raised five rambunctious boys to men, then welcomed her 14 grandkids, 29 great-grandkids and great-greats! Gladys hosted more than 250 family gatherings in those years!

If you didn't find her cheering on her family at a sporting event, you'd find Gladys and Jim decked out in fan gear rooting for the Huskers! Gladys loved to buzz around the community, often driving to her hometown American Legion in Denton to dine with the locals, or to volunteer at the Denton Historical Society. She will be remembered by her love for family, her hospitality, her grit and tenacity for life and for her feisty Irish spirit!

Gladys was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Meyer. She is survived by her sons, Merlyn (Sherrill) Bice of Kearney, NE; Marty (Connie) Bice of Omaha,NE; Marvin (Aimee) Bice of Roca, NE; Kevin (Shawna) Meyer of Overland Park, KS; Kurt (Molly) Meyer of Lincoln, NE; sister Sandy (Steve) Yost of Lincoln, NE.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday until the service begins. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation.