May 3, 1919 - May 21, 2020

Gladys Mae Badberg, age 101, of Lincoln, went to be with the Lord on Thursday May 21, 2020. Gladys was born May 3, 1919 Cernal and Esther Miers.

Gladys is preceded in death by her husband, Roland Badberg; sister, Carmen Hughes. Gladys is survived by her loving children, Joan (Larry) Chopp and Karen (Rich) Johnsen; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; many other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be 2:15 pm Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. Meet at gate 2 and we will proceed to the graveside.

