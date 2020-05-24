Gladys Mae Badberg
View Comments

Gladys Mae Badberg

{{featured_button_text}}

May 3, 1919 - May 21, 2020

Gladys Mae Badberg, age 101, of Lincoln, went to be with the Lord on Thursday May 21, 2020. Gladys was born May 3, 1919 Cernal and Esther Miers.

Gladys is preceded in death by her husband, Roland Badberg; sister, Carmen Hughes. Gladys is survived by her loving children, Joan (Larry) Chopp and Karen (Rich) Johnsen; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; many other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be 2:15 pm Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. Meet at gate 2 and we will proceed to the graveside.

To send flowers to the family of Gladys Badberg, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News