Gladys M. Meyer, 91, of Lincoln, died on April 4, 2023. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM on Monday, April 10, 2023 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM on Monday until the service begins. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.