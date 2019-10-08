May 5, 1921 - October 6, 2019
Gladys M. Dauel, age 98 of Wahoo, died Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Wahoo. She was born May 5, 1921 at Colon. Married Abner Dauel May 5, 1942. Survived by son and daughter-in-law Larry and Debra Dauel of Malmo; son-in-law Wayne Pokorny of Malmo; 2 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 9 step-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Funeral 10:30 am Wednesday, Edensburg Lutheran Church, Malmo. Visitation 4-7 pm Tuesday. Interment Sunrise Cemetery. Memorials to family choice. www.prussnabity.com
