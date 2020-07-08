× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 11, 1931 - July 5, 2020

Gladys Kozisek passed away on July 5, 2020. She was born on September 11, 1931, on a farm near Bruno, Nebraska, to Raymond and Albina (Rerucha) Kozisek. She attended country school and graduated from David City High School in 1950. She moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, in 1952, and attended the National Business College.

She worked for the Army National Guard fiscal office for 23 years before working for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2005. She was an active member of the Catholic Church throughout her life, belonging to the altar society and Pink Sisters Auxiliary. She was a member of North American Martyrs Catholic Church. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority for 50 years.

She is survived by her sisters Georgianne (Jim) Mastera of Lincoln and Patricia Foral of Brainard; and eight nephews and nieces: Mark Kozisek (Stacey), Michael Kozisek (Shawna), Lynn Barnes, Greg Mastera, Jill Johnston (Bob), Scott Foral (Julie), David Foral, and Brian Foral along with several grand nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Donald, Edwin, and infant Raymond.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 10, at North American Martyrs Catholic Church, 1101 Isaac Dr., Lincoln, NE. Visitation and recitation of the rosary will precede the Mass. Visitation from 10 to 10:30. Recitation of the rosary will begin at 10:30. Memorials may be given to North American Martyrs. Burial is at St. Anthony Cemetery near Bruno, Nebraska. Butherus, Maser & Love is in charge of arrangements.

