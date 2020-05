Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Gladys J. Skala, 87, of Crete, NE, passed away on May 5, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born on February 20, 1933 to Charles and Francis Vavra. Cremation, no visitation. Graveside Services: Saturday, May 9, 2020, 2:30 PM, Riverside Cemetery, Crete. Please visit www.kunclfh.com