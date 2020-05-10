Gladys Dederman Marie Dederman

January 9, 1931 - April 28, 2020
Gladys Marie Dederman, age 89, went home to be with the Lord on April 28, 2020. Gladys was born January 9, 1931. She graduated from Superior High School and began working at the local bank. Gladys pursued her true passion by leaving the bank to become a registered nurse. She received her RN from Hastings College and Mary Lanning School of Nursing. Her first nursing job was for Dr. D. B. Foote, in Hastings.
During this time, she met her soul mate, Arthur, and was married in January 1958. They lived in Lincoln, Nebraska raising 3 children: Douglas, Brenda and John. Once John was in school, she returned to work as substitute nurse for Lincoln Public Schools (LPS) and a YMCA Camp Kitaki Nurse during the summers.
Gladys had a great love for little children and wanted them to be healthy and happy. In 1983, she became the Health Coordinator for the Head Start Program through LPS serving eleven years and retiring in June of 1994. She worked tirelessly to recruit doctors, dentists and other health care professionals in the community to donate their time to care for Lincoln's children.
Gladys continued her community involvement through multiple programs including the YMCA Camp Branch Board, Life Member of Ruth Pyrtle PTA, Wedgewood Extension Group, Retired Teachers Association, American Heart Association and Head Start Health Services Advisory Committee.
Gladys hobbies included sewing, reading and attending Husker Football games with Art. They were very active and involved in their local square-dancing club. They loved traveling to visit their grandchildren.
Gladys is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Steven Bourg of Tucson, Arizona; sons and daughters-in-law, Douglas and Susan of Albuquerque, New Mexico and John and Diane of Kirkland, Washington. She will be missed by 7 grandchildren: Katelin and Adam Wright; US Army Captain Nathan Dederman, OD; Hannah and Joshua Bourg; and Connor, Matthew and Chloe Dederman. She is also survived by her sister, Jennie Ellner of Hays, Kansas.
A graveside service was held on May 1st. Memorials are suggested for Trinity Lutheran Church Foundation, Lincoln, Nebraska and American Heart Association – Lincoln. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com
