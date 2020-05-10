Gladys Dederman Marie Dederman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 9, 1931 - April 28, 2020

Gladys Marie Dederman, age 89, went home to be with the Lord on April 28, 2020. Gladys was born January 9, 1931. She graduated from Superior High School and began working at the local bank. Gladys pursued her true passion by leaving the bank to become a registered nurse. She received her RN from Hastings College and Mary Lanning School of Nursing. Her first nursing job was for Dr. D. B. Foote, in Hastings.

During this time, she met her soul mate, Arthur, and was married in January 1958. They lived in Lincoln, Nebraska raising 3 children: Douglas, Brenda and John. Once John was in school, she returned to work as substitute nurse for Lincoln Public Schools (LPS) and a YMCA Camp Kitaki Nurse during the summers.

Gladys had a great love for little children and wanted them to be healthy and happy. In 1983, she became the Health Coordinator for the Head Start Program through LPS serving eleven years and retiring in June of 1994. She worked tirelessly to recruit doctors, dentists and other health care professionals in the community to donate their time to care for Lincoln's children.