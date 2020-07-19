× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 8, 1934 - July 5, 2020

Gladys C. Schroeder, 86, servant of the Lord, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Lincoln. Born March 8, 1934 in Aberdeen, Saskatchewan, Canada. Gladys retired from many years as a successful administrative professional, but her real enjoyment came from mentoring, teaching, and encouraging others in Godly living.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Judy Schroeder, of McKinney, TX, brothers, Peter (Viann) Schroeder, of Lincoln, Robert (Linda) Schroeder, of Kansas City, MO, nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Catherine Schroeder, and brothers, James and John.

Celebration of Life Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel, 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln, NE Memorial may be given to the family for future designation. No visitation. Condolences online at Metcalffuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family of Gladys Schroeder , please visit Tribute Store.