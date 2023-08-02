Gladys (Bohlen) Juranek

January 4, 1931 - July 30, 2023

Gladys (Bohlen) Juranek, 92, of Lincoln passed away at her home on July 30, 2023. She was born January 4, 1931, in Pauline, NE to Joseph and Johanna (Evans) Bohlen.

Gladys married Bernard Juranek on November 13, 1955; they shared 40 years of marriage. They moved to Lincoln where they raised their three sons. She spent most of her time being a housewife but later worked at Hollywood Bowl in the daycare center.

Gladys loved camping, fishing, sewing, and spending the evenings going to the casino, hanging out with the girls for beer and wings, dancing down at the Moose Lodge, playing pinochle cards, and visiting family.

Gladys attended church at United Lutheran Church.

Family members include her sons Michael Juranek and Jim (Victoria) Juranek; granddaughter Shannon (Michael) Chada and grandson Isaac Juranek; step-grandchildren Kelby, Heidi, Emily, Devin, Joe, and Taylor; 8 step-great grandchildren and step-great great granddaughter; sisters Wilma and Diane; sister-in-law Lorranine. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Ben, son Jerry, sisters Norma, Verna, Lucille, and Betty, brothers Glen, Earl, and Earnest.

Funeral Service: 11:00 am Monday, August 7, 2023, Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street.

Visitation with family present from 6-8 pm Sunday, August 6, 2023, Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel.

Memorials to Traditions Health Lincoln, 300 S. 68th St Pl, Ste 205, Lincoln, NE 68510.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com