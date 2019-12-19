Gladys Amerson was born on April 1, 1942 to the late Mack and Bessie Thompson in Carrollton, Mississippi. Gladys was the 3rd to the oldest sibling of six. Gladys, as she was affectionately called, was a vibrant little girl who attended school in Carrollton, Mississippi. Early in life Gladys migrated to Hattiesburg Mississippi where she married and gave birth to 6 children. In 1967 Gladys migrated from Mississippi to Chicago Illinois; where she resided with her children until 1976. Gladys later migrated to Shreveport LA and united with her CHURCH in Shreveport LA.

Gladys loved fishing, eating fish, watching her favorite preacher Jimmy Swaggart on television and spending time with her family. Gladys has lived a joyful, fulfilled, and vivant life. She has always given an honor to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, at a young age she stepped through the doors of her church and has lived an honorable and vowed life for God. To know Gladys is to love her, she was the life of any party, from her contagious smile to her unfiltered remarks EVERYONE loved her presence. With her life lived to the fullest, to her children and their children longing for her presence in their lives. She will be missed dearly.