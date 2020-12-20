Girlie Gene Hughes

September 29, 1938 - December 16, 2020

Girlie Gene Hughes, 82, of Lincoln, NE, passed away December 16, 2020. He was born September 29, 1938 in Fayette AL, to Gurley and Wilma (Wilson) Hughes. Girlie was as a Bus Driver with StarTran and a member of Angelic Temple Church of God in Christ.

He is survived by his Wife, Karen, sons, Gene R. (Nantana) Hughes, Melvin Hughes, daughters, Monica (Torin) White, Wilma Hughes, Maranda Wiemers, step-daughters, Renae Langston, Deborah Hinds, 11 grandchildren, adopted brother, Howey (Neal) Hughes, nieces and nephews.

Visitation 1:00-5:00 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln, NE. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Metcalffuneralservices.com