November 22, 1924 - July 6, 2020
Ginnie Dzerk passed peacefully at home early Monday morning, July 6, 2020 at the age of 95. Virginia Mae Sharpnack was born at St. Elizabeth's in Lincoln, Nebraska on November 22, 1924. She was raised in Lincoln by her parents George and Mary Sharpnack with lots of help from her paternal grandparents during the Great Depression. She moved to New Jersey graduating from Hasbrouck Heights High School in 1942 and worked at her father's machine shop supporting the war effort. She married John Dzerk on September 1, 1945 starting a family in New Jersey, and later returning home to Nebraska to raise three boys.
Virginia held various jobs as stenographer, retail sales and primarily as a secretary for a local insurance company. Her love the arts led her to painting, photography and sculpture and theater and she enjoyed church activities at Heritage Presbyterian. She was a volunteer at the Lincoln Community Playhouse for many years creating and maintaining production costumes. Ginnie also enjoyed her Bridge groups, tennis partners and dancing with her Shim Shams. She was lucky to spend many later years traveling the world with her special friend David Belik.
Ginnie is survived by her sons John B. Dzerk, Robert Dzerk and Alan Dzerk and their father John Dzerk, grandchildren Ginger Dzerk (Scott Earley), Nathan Dzerk and Dakota Dzerk, brother Robert Hall (Rosalie), niece Heidi Hall (Mark) and nephew J Hall. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Mary (Hynek) Sharpnack, and special friend Dobromil David Belik.
A private family graveside service is pending at Wyuka Cemetery. Suggested memorials are to the Lincoln Community Playhouse, Alzheimers Association, or consider supporting local artists by purchasing a personal reminder of Ginnie's love. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com
