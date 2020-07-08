× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 22, 1924 - July 6, 2020

Ginnie Dzerk passed peacefully at home early Monday morning, July 6, 2020 at the age of 95. Virginia Mae Sharpnack was born at St. Elizabeth's in Lincoln, Nebraska on November 22, 1924. She was raised in Lincoln by her parents George and Mary Sharpnack with lots of help from her paternal grandparents during the Great Depression. She moved to New Jersey graduating from Hasbrouck Heights High School in 1942 and worked at her father's machine shop supporting the war effort. She married John Dzerk on September 1, 1945 starting a family in New Jersey, and later returning home to Nebraska to raise three boys.

Virginia held various jobs as stenographer, retail sales and primarily as a secretary for a local insurance company. Her love the arts led her to painting, photography and sculpture and theater and she enjoyed church activities at Heritage Presbyterian. She was a volunteer at the Lincoln Community Playhouse for many years creating and maintaining production costumes. Ginnie also enjoyed her Bridge groups, tennis partners and dancing with her Shim Shams. She was lucky to spend many later years traveling the world with her special friend David Belik.