May 30, 1934 - July 28, 2019
Giles E. Hannan, 85, of Lincoln, passed away July 28, 2019. Born May 30, 1934 in Lincoln, to Clyde and Ina (Schoenthal) Hannan. U. S. Army Veteran (1956-1958). Giles was a graduate of Lincoln Northeast High School class of 1951. He was a member of American Lutheran Church.
Family members include his wife Florence; children Cindy Hannan (Scott Krieger), Kansas City, MO, Gale Hadenfeldt (Morrie), Lincoln, NE, and Greg Hannan (Lisa), Port Orchard, WA; granddaughters Leah and Laci Hannan, Port Orchard, WA. Preceded in death by his parents; brother Bob Hannan; sisters Jody Emery and Faye Martin.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday (7-31-19) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street with Pastor Carla Johnsen officiating. Memorials to the family for future designation. Visitation one hour prior to service time. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
